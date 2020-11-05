Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War developer confirms 8 multiplayer maps at launch

Activision has confirmed the maps that will be available in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War at launch.

There'll be eight maps on offer in total, split across the 6v6, 12v12, and 40-person game modes (via CharlieIntel).

A few of those maps - the neon-soaked Miami, the desert-based Satellite, and the tightly-packed streets of Moscow - cater only to 6v6 games. Others - Cartel, the snow-covered Crossroads, and the deep sea chaos of Armada - can be played in either 6v6 or the 12v12 Combined Arms mode.

The final two maps are reserved solely for the new Fireteam mode, in which ten teams of four players battle it out to complete various objectives. Alpine is set in a Russian ski-resort, complete with snowmobiles, while the final map, Ruka, takes place in the forests of the Ural mountains. Given that Fireteam seems to borrow from the likes of battle royale modes Blackout and Warzone, these maps are significantly larger than others that have been confirmed so far.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War release date is just over a week away, so we'll get a closer look at the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War maps very soon. It's possible that more maps make their way into the game over time, but for now you'd better get preparing your favourite sight-lines.

If you're a battle royale fan, Black Ops Cold War content will start making its way into Warzone in December.