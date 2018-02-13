Buy this Xbox One X bundle, get Dynasty Warriors 9 free now, then a month with Sea of Thieves

If you've been going back and forth on picking up an Xbox One X bundle deal ever since they came out, this deal may finally push you over the edge: Microsoft's super-powerful 4K-ready console, bundled up with a game that will give you closest thing you'll likely ever get to a 1:1 pixel-to-enemy ratio: Dynasty Warriors 9. Get it, because Dynasty Warriors/Musou games always have a ridiculous number of soldiers on screen?

Newegg has the deal live right now through Wednesday, bundling together the standard Xbox One X package with a free copy of Dynasty Warriors 9 for the standard console price of $499. But wait, the free games don't end there! Xbox One X also includes a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass. So if you wait to use the Games Pass trial code until Sea of Thieves comes out on March 20, you'll get a free month with that (and all the other Xbox Games Pass titles) as well.

Xbox One X with Dynasty Warriors 9 bundle for $499.99 ($60 savings). Get started on 4K gaming with a big game that's yours to keep, not to mention a month-long trial with the entire Xbox Games Pass catalogue.

Whether or not that deal strikes your fancy, you'll want to keep an eye on our list of every Xbox One X enhanced game to see what kind of value proposition you'll have with the 4K console. And if you're getting a 4K gaming setup all ready to go, make sure you don't skip out picking up one of the best gaming surround sound systems as well.

Once you're watching tiny little bits of Crackdown 3 buildings crumble in 4K resolution, you'll be glad you got the whole thing locked down ahead of time.

