Burlesque trailer online

“Make me believe that you belong on that stage”

Burlesque

Burlesque , the musical drama starring Christina Aguilera and Cher, has had its first trailer released online.

“In a city of dreams and beyond your imagination, there exists a magical world that comes to life,” bleat the dazzling diamante insert cards, as Aguilera’s Alice books a one way ticket to New York, and gets words of wisdom from the aforementioned pin cushion.

It looks like a style-saturated cross between Sex And The City 2, Priscilla and Chicago .

“I’ve never seen anything like this before and I really want to be a part of it,” Alice begs. The question is – do you?

Burlesque opens on 17 December.

