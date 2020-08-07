Bryan Cranston would cameo as Walter White in Better Call Saul "in a second" if asked

Ever since Breaking Bad ended and Better Call Saul began, people have been wondering when we can expect Walter White to appear in the prequel series. With the latest season of Better Call Saul slowly gearing us up for the two series to collide, the likelihood of seeing Bryan Cranston's iconic character make a minor appearance seems more probable than ever.

And if creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould do write Walter White into the series, the actor's certainly up for returning. “I would be in it if Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, who are co-executive producers on it, wanted me to be in it. I would do it in a second," Cranston said while doing interviews for the upcoming Disney Plus release The One and Only Ivan, according to Collider.

"But it hasn’t happened yet, I can tell you, and we’ll see. I don’t know. There’s one more season to go and we’ll see what happens!”

The actor also said he was a huge fan of the spin-off show, and that he's been asked on multiple occasions to direct an episode. “I have been asked to direct an episode every single season and it just didn’t work out because of a commitment to doing a play or doing a movie or something, so I wasn’t able to section out the times available," he said. "But I do love the show. I think it’s a fantastic show.”

Cranston reprised the iconic role of Walter White for the Breaking Bad movie El Camino – despite the character being dead. It certainly makes more sense for Walter to appear in Better Call Saul, but also don't be surprised if the series ends just moments before Saul Goodman and Walter White meet for the first time.

Whatever the case, Better Call Saul has only gotten better and better, and we cannot wait to see where the series ends. While we await the next season, check out our interview with composer Dave Porter, who has worked on every Breaking Bad-related release so far.