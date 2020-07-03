Brie Larson reveals she auditioned for Star Wars, The Hunger Games, and more on her new YouTube channel

It’s not often you hear of actors not getting a part, though there are often hundreds of people who read for a role and never hear back. Now, though, Oscar-winning Brie Larson has shared some of her failed auditions with fans on her new YouTube channel.

The Captain Marvel actress began her career in independent movies such as the moving Short Term 12 and surprise Oscar-sensation Room. But it turns out she’s no stranger to the big blockbuster audition process, as she has revealed during her debut YouTube video.

Discussing what she should make videos about, a friend suggested old auditions and more behind-the-scenes, to which the actress remarked, "I auditioned for Star Wars too... I auditioned for Hunger Games, I auditioned for the Terminator reboot. I actually was thinking about the Terminator reboot today because I got a flat tire and I was like, ‘Oh the last time I got a flat tire was when I was driving into my audition for Terminator. Got a flat tire at the audition, and then didn’t get the job."

Larson, sadly, shared no other details, so it’s up to us to merely speculate who she might have played in these big franchises. Despite having yet to join the galaxy far, far away, Larson has always shared her love of the series with fans. See below for an iconic Instagram moment.

The category is: JEDI REALNESS. Brie A photo posted by @brielarson on Jul 8, 2019 at 1:42pm PDT

Larson’s new YouTube channel debuted with a video titled “So, I made a decision…” in which she calls upon fellow YouTubers for advice on getting started. Talking all things, from what type of videos she should make to some of her favourite video games; the actress expressed her desire to be authentic and share more with fans than the curated image you see in the movies. Check out her first video here. One last thing: Brie Larson plays Fortnite, that is all.