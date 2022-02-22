Captain Marvel actor Brie Larson praises The Marvels director and teases "bonkers" sequel

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has opened up about her upcoming sequel The Marvels, praising director Nia DaCosta and teasing a "bonkers" movie.

"I wish I could talk about it. I can talk about my feelings around it," Larson told Uproxx. "I can’t say enough about how incredible our director, Nia DaCosta, is and what an honor it was to work with her, what an immense talent she is, how much I just feel like she’s the future. And I could also say that, when I read the script for the first time, I couldn’t believe what I was reading. I was like, this is bonkers."

"And it’s the thing that I love about Marvel, is that they continue to reinvent," she continued. "They continue to do the thing that you just would never think would be possible in these films. And they’re not afraid to go there. So I’m super excited about what we did. I think there are some huge personal achievements of mine that I’m really excited about sharing, but you know, it’s fun to have a bit of a secret. And it’s fun to know that, when this film comes out, people are going to be delighted. And I get to keep that to myself for a little bit longer."

Alongside Larson, who'll reprise her role as Carol Danvers, the movie will also see Teyonah Parris return as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, AKA Ms. Marvel. While we haven't met Kamala in the MCU yet, she's set to star in her own Disney Plus show later this year, which will set the scene for The Marvels and follow the teenage superhero as she gains her shapeshifting powers.

We last saw Larson as Captain Marvel in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – she had a cameo in the mid-credits scene alongside Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner. Meanwhile, this will be DaCosta's directorial follow-up to her 2021 horror sequel Candyman .