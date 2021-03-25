Breath of the Wild fan discovers barrel trick that may let you sneak past enemies

A Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild fan has discovered a stealthy way to sneak past enemies in pretty much plain sight.

Originally posted in the Breath of the Wild subreddit, user u/alterpoda shared a clip of them playing as hero Link as he sneaks past a Bokoblin - an in-game enemy - without being detected. The user captioned the video “600 hours into the game and just realized you could do this.” Proving that this isn’t exactly a widely known mechanic.

It's possible that this trick may have been missed due to the barrels being so scarce throughout the game. To pull off this trick for yourself though, you must first find one of these giant barrels and then interact with it by pressing the A button. This will then prompt Link to hide underneath the barrel and players can then begin to traverse the plains of Hyrule under the protection of this huge wooden shield.

A few other fans began commenting on the post sharing their experiences with this trick with one fan noting that “I tried that to sneak past a guardian stalker once. Fun fact, they don't notice you if you move in short bursts.” Another also stated that they tried to play the entire game inside of a barrel which although they found difficult, was worth it for the “3-hour long barrel cruise.”

