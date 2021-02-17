Breath of the Wild 2 is "proceeding smoothly," more news to be revealed this year

Nintendo says that despite its absence from today's Nintendo Direct, Breath of the Wild 2 is "proceeding smoothly" and more info is likely to be revealed sometime in 2021.

Toward the end of the first Nintendo Direct in roughly a year-and-a-half, Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma addressed the audience about expectations for Breath of the Wild 2 news, confirming that Nintendo had nothing new to show for the stream.

"I'm sure a lot of you saw me and thought there might be news about the sequel to the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game. unfortunately, we don't have anything tgo share right now. We apologize. Development is proceeding smoothly and we should be able to bring you some new information this year. For now, we'll have to ask you to wait just a bit longer," Aonuma said.

All we've seen so far of Breath of the Wild 2 was the brief teaser trailer revealed during E3 2019. A recent leak from retailer Gameware suggests the highly anticipated sequel could be launching as early as Q2 2021, and another rumor from last year pegged the Breath of the Wild 2 release date for Holiday 2021, but definitely take both with a healthy pinch of salt. If Aonuma's saying we'll only be learning new information later this year, it's best not to get too hopeful for a 2021 release.

