Borderlands GOTY edition is free to play on PS4 this weekend, and it could get you goodies in Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3 is less than a month away, but on the other hand, it's also almost a month away oh God it's taking so long. What can you do to make the hours between you and a marathon session of sweet looting-shooting bliss ? Marathon your way through the original game, even if you don't actually own it! 2K Games and Gearbox are offering a three-day free weekend for Borderlands GOTY Edition on PS4, giving you unlimited access to the game from 12:01 am PDT/BST on Friday to 11:59 pm PDT/BST on Sunday.

The Borderlands GOTY Edition is a remake of the original , with 4K-ready graphics, modern gameplay tweaks (including local four-player support), and all of the original DLC built in. Even if you've already played through the original game once for each Vault Hunter, Gearbox is still giving you reason to log in and play: bonus points to spend in Borderlands 3.

Members of the Vault Insider Program will receive 1,000 VIP Points for every day they log in during the weekend (this goes for PC, PS4, and Xbox One). Play all three days and you'll get a bonus 1,000, meaning you could earn up to 4,000 points to spend on Borderlands 3 goodies just by playing the original - Gearbox says this will be enough to pick up a "custom head or skin" on day one.

If you decide you want to keep playing Borderlands GOTY edition after the weekend's over, you'll be able to pick it up for 40% off for a limited time. It's also available for 50% off for PlayStation Plus subscribers as of this writing, in case all this Borderlands talk has you hankering to play right now.