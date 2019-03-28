Remastered Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition coming to PS4 and Xbox One next week

Continuing the games industry's war on filing systems, today Gearbox announced an updated version of Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The remaster has been rumored for months now, but you may have missed it during the studio's big, awkward live stream today due to all the technical difficulties. Nevertheless, Borderlands: GOTY is back again, and it's scheduled to release next week on Wednesday, April 3.

As you'd expect, the updated edition gives the 10-year-old game a fresh coat of paint and some welcome performance improvements. Gearbox says it also features new weapons, new character heads (that is, cosmetic options), and some extra golden keys and chests. Obviously, it also comes with all the DLC released for the game: The Zombie Island of Dr. Ned, Mad Moxxi's Underdome Riot, The Secret Armory of General Knoxx, and Claptrap's New Robot Revolution.

We've seen plenty of games with the same name as their forebears - Doom, God of War, etc. - but re-released Game of the Year Editions are much rarer and infinitely more confusing. At least Nier Automata had the courtesy to come up with a silly name: Game of the Yorha . But come on, Borderlands: Game of the Year? Game of what year, exactly? Besides, while this is a nice release for PS4 and Xbox One owners who never played the first game, what about PC, a platform which already has the first GOTY version? Well, as a matter of fact, the updated GOTY edition will be free to PC players who own the original game even if they don't own the DLCs, so that's nice.