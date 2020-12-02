Borderlands 3 hits true 4K at 60FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Borderlands 3 has received the next-gen comparison treatment, in a video showcasing how the game performs on both PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Below, you can see the full video from tech gurus Digital Foundry, analyzing how Borderlands 3 performs across both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Speaking to developer Gearbox Software themselves, Digital Foundry reports that hitting 4K visuals while maintaining 60FPS was the main focus for the team when porting Borderlands 3 to the new console generation.

The Digital Foundry video reveals that Borderlands 3 easily smashes its target of 4K/60FPS on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. As you might have expected, the Xbox Series S isn't able to hit true 4K, coming in it around 1440p while still managing to maintain a smooth 60FPS.

Although there's the option to switch between performance and resolution modes on PS5 and Xbox Series X, there's no such option with the Xbox Series S version. The latter version is locked into 1440p at 60FPS, while Borderlands 3 on the two former consoles is able to hit either true 4K at 60FPS, or 1080p visuals with 120FPS. As Digital Foundry points out, switching to the 120FPS mode is incredibly easy, presented as a simple in-game menu option, instead of Black Ops Cold War's method of having you go into the console's system settings to switch to 120FPS.

Borderlands 3 might have only just launched on next-gen console last month, but there's plenty more to look forward to with Gearbox's game. Next year in 2021, the Designer's Cut version of the game launches, including brand new story and gameplay content on all systems.

