Borderlands 3 Bloody Harvest Challenges have gone live: Here's what you need to do for each one

Vault Hunters around the world are preparing for the release of the Borderlands 3 Bloody Harvest event, Gearbox's Halloween-themed limited time update for its looter shooter, which goes live later today; Thursday, October 24.

While Gearbox hasn't revealed the official live times for event just yet, the Bloody Harvest Challenges have already become available to view in the game's main menu on PC in specific territories.

The set of 15 challenges, as outlined by YouTuber Menthex, are an easy way to earn all of Bloody Harvest's unique loot, with new rewards for completing certain tiers of the temporary tasks. Here's the full list, and what you need to do to fulfil each one:

An Eye for Quality Hecktoplasm - Kill 20 Loot Ghosts

- Kill 20 Loot Ghosts Chaotic Good Cleric - Kill 500 Ghosts in Mayhem Mode

- Kill 500 Ghosts in Mayhem Mode Charon's Toll - Collect 50 pieces of Bloody Harvest loot

- Collect 50 pieces of Bloody Harvest loot Easy as Pumpkin Pie - Solve the Pumpkin Puzzle

- Solve the Pumpkin Puzzle El Compeon Fantasmal - Kill Haunted El Dragon Jr

- Kill Haunted El Dragon Jr Exorcist - Kill 150 Haunted Badasses

- Kill 150 Haunted Badasses Friends Don't Die - Kill Haunted Demoskaggon

- Kill Haunted Demoskaggon Heckraiser - Loot a Bloody Harvest Legendary

- Loot a Bloody Harvest Legendary I am Rakkman! - Kill Haunted Rakkman

- Kill Haunted Rakkman Lawful Good Cleric - Kill 250 Ghosts

- Kill 250 Ghosts My Boss has been Ghosting me all Week - Kill Captain Haunt

- Kill Captain Haunt Nate's Hostile - Kill Haunted Borman Nates

- Kill Haunted Borman Nates Pumpkin Spiced - Equip 3 pieces of Bloody Harvest loot at the same time

- Equip 3 pieces of Bloody Harvest loot at the same time Reap What You Sow, Bro - Kill Captain Haunt with a Bloody Harvest gun

- Kill Captain Haunt with a Bloody Harvest gun Snowball's Chance in Heck - Kill 100 Haunted enemies with Cryo Damage in the Heck Hole

As you can see from the Bloody Harvest Challenges alone, there's a lot to dig into with this year's Borderlands 3 Halloween event from Gearbox, alongside the lasting loot, cosmetics, and currency that you'll be able to accrue from progressing through this list.

It's hopefully not too much longer before the full event itself goes live in tandem with these challenges, as the Bloody Harvest vendor, Maurice, can also be found wandering Sanctuary, though the NPC can't yet be interacted with for trading in any currency for loot. We'll keep you informed here on GamesRadar+ as soon as we hear anything more.

