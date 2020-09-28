Borat 2 release seemingly imminent as very long (and rude) title announced

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan had a ridiculously long, silly title. The surprise sequel – which was reported on earlier this year – looks set to follow suit.

A listing for Borat 2 appeared on the Writers Guild of America (before being quickly taken down) and revealed the movie's title as Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan. The listing hints that a release could be imminent, with one of the major streaming services expected to pick up the release.

Collider initially reported that Borat 2 had been filmed in secret, with Sacha Baron Cohen returning as the controversial Kazakh journalist.

This time around, the fictional TV personality needs to conceal his identity while interviewing unsuspecting people. The movie was described as one insider as "Cohen playing Borat playing Cohen," while another source subsequently reached out to the publication and refuted that description. Film Stage later reported that the movie will focus on the global pandemic and put a spotlight on Donald Trump’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Borat 2 has already been shown to a limited audience and – with this new listing – a release date could be right around the corner. It's said by "some" that it could be released before the November election in an effort to sway young voters. There's also a good chance it winds up at one of the big streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Hulu. After all, Cohen's show Who is America? was announced on June 29, 2018, and released just over two weeks later on July 15 on Showtime.

The original Borat was directed by Larry Charles, with Cohen and Jay Roach producing. It hasn't been revealed just yet if any of those key members of Borat's production beyond Cohen himself will be returning. While we wait for Borat 2, check out the best movies on Netflix.