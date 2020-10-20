Borat 2 has some of the "funniest scenes" Seth Rogen's ever seen in a movie

Borat 2 (AKA Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan) is heading our way this month, and the movie already has a glowing review from someone whose opinion we trust.

Seth Rogen, star of comedies like Pineapple Express and the recent An American Pickle, tweeted his reaction to the sequel – and it’s safe to say he loved it. “I’ve seen Borat 2 around six times over the last few months, and I can’t wait to watch it a seventh,” he wrote on twitter. “It’s crazy and wonderful and couldn’t be more timely. It also has a few of the funniest scenes I’ve ever seen in a movie. I’m excited for you to see it.”

I’ve seen #Borat2 around six times over the last few months, and I can’t wait to watch it a seventh. It’s crazy and wonderful and couldn’t be more timely. It also has a few of the funniest scenes I’ve ever seen in a movie. I’m excited for you to see it.October 19, 2020

Borat 2 sees Sacha Baron Cohen reprise his role as the infamous Borat Sagdiyev, a TV journalist from Kazakhstan. He’s off on another misadventure in the US, this time with his daughter, played by Irina Novak. Rogan also had high-praise for Novak, adding: “The woman who plays his daughter is fucking unbelievable.”

Yes and the woman who plays his daughter is fucking unbelievable.October 19, 2020

We can expect to see Borat dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 American election and more this time round – all with Borat’s trademark, unique sense of humour.

The trailer for the sequel to 2006’s Borat, or Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, shows off some of the scenes Rogan is probably talking about. One moment sees Borat, dressed up as Donald Trump and with his daughter slung over his shoulder, crash an event being hosted by Mike Pence.

In an interview with The New York Times, Cohen shared just how much work went into transforming him into a Trump lookalike: “Bear in mind, I spent five hours in makeup that morning with the prosthetic team changing my face into Trump’s face. This fat suit is huge. It’s a 56-inch fat suit to turn my waist into Trump’s because we had estimated that was the most realistic.”

He added actually getting into the event meant bunkering down in a bathroom: “Then I ended up hiding in the bathroom, listening to conservative men go to the toilet for five hours until I broke into the room. We were surrounded by Secret Service and police and internal security.”

The trailer promises plenty more chaos, and the good news is you don't have long to wait until you can stream Borat 2 – the sequel arrives on Amazon Prime Video on October 23.