The Book of Boba Fett episode 6 might have introduced a Yoda plot hole

The latest Book of Boba Fett installment showed us Baby Yoda (AKA Grogu) in Jedi training, and right at the end of the episode, the little green Padawan was offered his very own lightsaber by Luke Skywalker.

That lightsaber isn't just any old weapon – it actually once belonged to Yoda himself. While that's a nice bridge between the two green creatures, it might open up a Star Wars plot hole (H/T The Independent).

The last time we saw Yoda's lightsaber was during his battle against Emperor Palpatine in Revenge of the Sith. The Jedi Master lost his lightsaber in that particular fight, with the weapon shown falling through the Galactic Senate.

But, in the first issue of the Darth Vader comics, written by Charles Soule and illustrated by Giuseppe Camuncoli, Yoda's lightsaber is destroyed. How can Luke have the weapon with him in The Book of Boba Fett, then?

On Twitter, Soule gave an explanation back in 2019 for what appeared to be a continuity error with another book, which revealed Yoda's lightsaber was in his home on Dagobah. "He built a new one," Soule wrote. "Or he had more than one. Or Palpatine made up a fake one to make a point. Y'know? Errors, seek not. Stories, enjoy you should!"

Lucasfilm Story Group's Matt Martin also chimed in at the time: "Yup we were aware of that. It's not an error though, it was clear from [Revenge of the Sith] that he didn't leave Coruscant with that saber. A 900 year old Jedi has probably had more than a few sabers in his life."

So there you have it – either that's not Yoda's original lightsaber, or it wasn't actually destroyed. It seems whichever explanation you prefer is the right one, unless the Disney Plus shows reveal more about how Luke came to have his former Master's lightsaber in the future.

Whether Grogu will choose to take the Beskar chainmail or the Jedi's lightsaber seems the most important question that needs an answer for now – though, it's possible he could choose both, and bring about a new Jedi and Mandalorian way…

