Billie Eilish will sing the title song of No Time to Die

Because Bond's a baaaaaaad guy

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time to Die
Billie Eilish will co-write and perform the title song of the next James Bond film, No Time to Die. She has become the youngest ever singer to perform a James Bond theme song.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way," she said. "To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”

No Time to Die will be the 25th movie in the long-running franchise. Eilish has co-written the movie's theme song with her brother, Finneas O'Connell, who helped pen her mega-hit "Bad Guy".  

Eilish, who follows in the footsteps of Spectre singer Sam Smith, hinted at the announcement a few hours before it was officially confirmed by posting photos Bond actresses on her Instagram account. Eon Productions, who produce the Bond movies, later confirmed the news.

Jack Shepherd

