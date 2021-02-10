BlizzCon 2021 will feature Overwatch 2 and "what's next" for Diablo and World of Warcraft

Blizzard has revealed the full schedule for its upcoming all-digital BlizzCon 2021, aptly named BlizzConline, and you can expect a new look at Overwatch 2 as well as what's coming in the Diablo and World of Warcraft franchises.

BlizzCon 2021 is a free two-day event taking place on Friday, February 19 and Saturday, February 20. Things kick off at 2pm PST / 5pm EST on Friday with the Opening Ceremony, which will last about an hour before the show splits off into six different streaming channels. From there, you can tune into dedicated streams for World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Diablo, Overwatch, and "Strategy games," which covers StarCraft, Warcraft III: Reforged, and Heroes of the Storm. Meanwhile, the main Blizzard channel will continue to run various clips from the other channels.

Overwatch's showing will begin with a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming sequel, followed by a panel featuring various Overwatch voice actors, and finally a panel on the game's soundtrack. From deep dives and previews of what's next for Diablo and World of Warcraft, the full BlizzCon 2021 schedule seems to offer a good mix of behind-the-scenes goodies and new developments on Blizzard's flagship series.

Curiously, the schedule never mentions Diablo 4 by name, only "what's next" for the series. Thankfully, Diablo 4 Game Director Luis Barriga confirmed recently that Diablo 4 will be at BlizzCon 2021, and that the showing will include "something chunky indeed." Sadly, that something chunky probably isn't a release date, as Blizzard says we shouldn't expect Diablo 4 or Overwatch 2 this year.

For more to look forward to this year, check out our guide on all the exciting new games coming in 2021.