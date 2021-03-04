Blizzard is working on "new game types" after Diablo 2 Resurrected

Diablo 2 Resurrected is likely to be Blizzard's last remastered game for quite some time, as the studio says that it's shifting focus to "new games" and "new game types."

"It's worth pointing out we're now pretty much out of things to remaster," Blizzard senior vice president Allen Adham told CNET. "So going forward, you can expect to see some new stuff."

If you want to get technical, Blizzard hasn't remastered all of its old games. According to Bloomberg, Blizzard recently dismantled its "Classic Games" division responsible for StarCraft: Remastered and Warcraft 3: Reforged, but we've yet to see proper remasters of the original Diablo or Warcraft 2. And for the time being, it sounds like it'll stay that way.

"But just to be crystal clear, our development pipeline today is as rich as it's ever been. And we have new teams working on new games, new game types," Adham continued.

Blizzard had been teasing multiple remasters leading up to BlizzCon 2021, where it revealed Diablo 2 Resurrected as well as the Blizzard Arcade Collection, a bundle including The Lost Vikings 1, Rock N Roll Racing, and Blackthorne.

As for what new genres Blizzard could be dipping its toes into next, we haven't the slightest clue at the moment. And with Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 still at least a year out from launch, the studio isn't likely to throw a whole new IP into its marketing focus for some time.

