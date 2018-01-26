Black Panther TV spot shows off first look at one of the movie’s biggest battles – no wonder the producer is expecting "many sequels"

Black Panther is going to be one of the movies of the year. As the kids say, don’t @ me. Instead, take a look at this brand-new TV spot revolving around T’Challa duking it out with nemesis Erik Killmonger for Wakandan supremacy. All being well, it won’t be the last time we see Black Panther square off with an adversary in his own standalone movie - just ask its producer.

First, the TV spot. There’s a bounty of fresh footage here: T’Challa being ejected onto the Wakandan plains below via a hatch, Black Panther showing off his Vibranium skills with his best Jedi impression and a very, very quick look at the heir to the Wakanda throne going mano-a-mano with a suited-up Killmonger. Tasty.

I appreciate Black Panther going all-out with the aesthetics in its trailers – its latest full trailer pulsed with energy – while still maintaining a veneer of secrecy. No need to lay bare all of the movie’s plot here; just take in its brilliance.

Not only am I confident about the risk-taking style of the movie, people who actually matter are too. Black Panther producer Nate Moore tells Screen Rant, “Panther obviously is a big swing that we hope to continue through many sequels and take some of these characters and put them in other franchises because I do think there’s a way to cross-pollinate in an interesting way.”

There you have it. Not only are we getting an incredible solo outing for Black Panther, it’s seemingly impressed enough to see whispers about multiple sequels and Captain America: Civil War-style crossovers straight off the bat. Killmonger may be the first to challenge Black Panther but the MCU isn’t done with him yet. Not by a long shot.

Image: Marvel