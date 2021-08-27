Black Panther 2 set photos offer best look yet at Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams

New Black Panther 2 set photos reveal the best look yet at Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams.

In the photos, which you can see below, Riri is carrying a sizeable backpack – and with reports of Danai Gurira's Okoye and Letitia Wright's Shuri being spotted at the MIT campus, it would seem Riri is busy at college.

Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, 25-08-2021 pic.twitter.com/GjaA4w5GG5August 26, 2021 See more

The young genius is sporting a very casual look in the pictures, but there could be an impressive suit of armor in her future. Following Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri will return to the MCU in her own Disney Plus show, Ironheart. In Marvel comics, the character makes her own Iron Man-style suit out of stolen parts from MIT, and it seems she's primed to become Tony Stark's successor in the MCU. Whether we see this start to play out in Black Panther 2 or not remains to be seen, but it would make sense to set up Riri's heroic future early.

The plot of Wakanda Forever is shrouded in mystery at the moment, though we do know that the role of Black Panther won't be recast following Chadwick Boseman's untimely death.

"It's clearly very emotional without Chad," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said in June. "But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We're going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud."

Along with Gurira and Wright, the film will also star Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Daniel Kaluuya as W'Kabi, Winston Duke as M'Baku, and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross.

Wakanda Forever arrives July 28, 2022 as part of Marvel Phase 4. In the meantime, check out how to watch Marvel movies in order to get up to speed on the MCU.