Black Ops Cold War supports crossplay "between every platform," Activision confirms

Wednesday brought the first proper reveal for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, confirming a number of key details including crossplay support. Though the language was a tad vague at the time, we know now that Black Ops Cold War supports crossplay across all platforms.

We’ve also seen a lot of questions about this, so to clarify: Black Ops Cold War features cross play between every platform. PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC can all play together. No indication on optional/opt out yet. Stay tuned as launch gets closer.August 26, 2020

So, good news: everyone can play Black Ops Cold War together, no matter the platform, and it's also been confirmed that this includes Zombies mode. What isn't so clear is whether you'll be able to opt in and out of crossplay, though Activision promises more info on that front is on the way.

In case you missed it amidst the barrage of news we got today, Activision revealed that Black Ops Cold War is releasing on November 13 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. We don't know just yet when it'll launch on next-gen platforms, but we know it'll happen sometime this year. Whether it launches on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X at the same time is another unknown, and we have reason to suspect it'll release on one platform before the other. Here's Activision on the next-gen Black Ops Cold War release:

"The PlayStation 5 version of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is scheduled for release Holiday 2020 in the U.S. and Canada, and in late 2020 for the rest of the world. The title is also scheduled for release later this year on the Xbox Series X."

Notice the different language used to describe Black Ops Cold War's release on the respective platforms. That could suggest a different release schedule for one of the consoles, or it could be a harmless coincidence. Either way, we're sure to know soon as we approach the long-awaited Holiday 2020 next-gen console launch.

If you do plan on picking up the PS5 or Xbox Series X version, it's worth reminding that the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War next-gen upgrade won't be free.