Should you kill or rescue the Black Ops Cold War operative Lucas Richter?

Whether to kill or rescue the Black Ops Cold War operative Lucas Richter is a decision the game throws your way during the early Brick in the Wall mission. But what do you do, and will your choice come back to bite you in the ass? (That a technical spy term.)

Black Ops Cold War floppy disk

Kill or rescue the Black Ops Cold War operative Lucas Richter?

(Image credit: Activision)

When you head to Berlin as part of the Brick in the Wall mission you'll meet Greta for some vital intel on your target. However, she'll mention that one of her men has been captured and won't stand up to torture. He needs to either be killed or rescued to stop the bad guys getting everything he knows.

This will add a secondary objective marker which will take you to a basement where he's being held prisoner. It's an easy job to take out the guards with your silenced pistol, and then you just have to decide what to do with him as some evidence suggests he's working for the enemy.

(Image credit: Activision)

The options are pretty simple: kill him or let him go. Depending on your decision the conclusion of the mission will play out in two slightly different ways. Not long after you leave Lucas, regardless of how you treat him, you'll be captured, along with Greta and find yourself both tied to chairs. Depending on what you've done one of two different things will happen:

Rescue Lucas - If you rescue Lucas he'll be there when you're captured and it's revealed he's working for the enemy. You'll still be rescued but Greta will be killed as you're threatened.

- If you rescue Lucas he'll be there when you're captured and it's revealed he's working for the enemy. You'll still be rescued but Greta will be killed as you're threatened. Kill Lucas - You will once again be captured along with Greta but she won't be killed this time.

(Image credit: Activision)

It's an odd choice really because the operative doesn't do anything to cause Greta's death. The scene simply plays out differently depending on if he's there or not, so the best option is to kill him.