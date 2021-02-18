Black Ops Cold War gets two new playlist updates and double XP event

Black Ops Cold War is getting playlist update along with a double XP event in Warzone this weekend.

With Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 2 arriving next week, Activision has shared plans for the last week of this season, with two new playlists being made available starting today, February 18.

This marks the beginning of the final week of Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1. The first playlist mode, which will be in Black Ops Cold War, will feature a number of respawn modes on classic maps like Nuketown, Raid, and Express.

The second will be a snipers-only Moshpit playlist that features two teams of six going head to head on Team Deathmatch and Dominion maps.

During this time, there will also be a double experience promotion available for levels and your Battle Pass progression in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, which will begin at 6 pm UK time, February 19.

Activision revealed this week that Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 2 will launch on February 25, showing off a new trailer that takes players to the jungle of Laos in Southeast Asia.

“Get ready to descend into the heart of the Golden Triangle as Frank Woods and his team go on the hunt for Russell Adler, who went missing at the end of Season One after being captured by Stitch,” Activision said.

Call of Duty Warzone tips | Warzone map | Warzone Error codes | Is Warzone down? | Warzone best guns | Warzone best loadouts | Warzone best perks | Warzone bunkers | Best Cold War guns in Warzone | The best guns in Cold War Zombies