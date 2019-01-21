How to unlock Black Ops 4 Create a Class and use different weapons

When you get started with the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 multiplayer mode, you’ll quickly find that you only have a few set classes available to use. This means that because you haven’t unlocked Black Ops 4 Create a Class yet, you can only use one of the many Black Ops 4 weapons from each category, and you can’t pick which attachments or perks you use.

It’s a rough life. With that said, it’s not too difficult to progress and unlock Black Ops 4 Create a Class so you can use any of the weapons you unlock, you just need to know how to do it. This Black Ops 4 Create a Class guide tells you exactly how to unlock Create a Class, along with some tips for your Black Ops 4 classes.

How to unlock Black Ops 4 Create a Class

To put it simply, you unlock Black Ops 4 Create a Class by reaching rank five in-game. You start off at rank one, and you rank up by playing games and getting kills, which in turn grants you with experience points (XP). It’s important to note that this is exclusive to multiplayer - if you reach rank five in Blackout or Zombies, your rank doesn’t carry over.

Don’t fret about not playing well enough either, because simply completing matches, even if you don’t get any kills, will reward you with XP. You’ll reach rank five eventually, but the better you play, the sooner that will be.

There’s been a few rare instances where reaching rank five has bugged out and not unlocked Black Ops 4 Create a Class. If that happens, simply give the game a restart and it should be fixed. Turning it off and on again tends to work, right?

Black Ops 4 Create a Class tips

In the few games before you reach rank five, we’d recommend trying all of the different default classes for a short while. This way, you can learn which guns you’re suited to and play better with.

At the start, you won’t have many guns or perks available to choose from, but even from the limited supply, think about the gamemode you’re playing and how you want to play each game. If you like playing Team Deathmatch and you want to sit at the back of the map watching different sightlines, an Assault Rifle or LMG is a good shout. You’ll probably be dying less than if you were running about too, so perhaps consider using Scavenger to pick up more ammo when you run out.