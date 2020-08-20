Black Myth: Wu Kong is an action-adventure game that looks like next-gen Sekiro

Black Myth: Wu Kong is an action-adventure game developed by Chinese indie studio Game Science, and its first gameplay reveal looks incredible.

13 minutes of newly released gameplay footage shows off fluid combat sequences, with the player character using a myriad of flashy abilities, including being able to stun foes and freeze them in motion, deflect projectiles, and perform some seriously slick moves with their weapon both at a distance and at close range.

Each enemy you see in action also appears to take on a different fighting style, from firing arrows to delivering heavy hits, and using a double-edged fiery weapon and performing very fluid and rapid acrobatic moves you have to dodge and parry.

Industry analyst Daniel Ahmad posted a thread on Twitter highlighting Black Myth: Wu Kong and provided more information about the adventure and the studio behind it. Now with its own official website , Ahmad writes that the game is being made in Unreal Engine 4, and is expected to release on PC and consoles, with no current release date. With the development still "far from completion", it certainly looks the part of an impressive next-gen title that could land on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Ahmad went on to say that the game will focus on the Monkey King and his special abilities. You see several at play in the demo, but there are reportedly 72 abilities available to use. Game Science studio, which is made up of ex-Tencent Games staff, previously worked on the Asura MMO.

The gameplay demo is taken directly from the pre-alpha build, and while the final look of the game is subject to change, it looks incredibly detailed and realistic. The studio played God of War, Sekiro, and Monster Hunter World during development to learn from the games, and from the gameplay footage, it certainly does give off next-gen Sekiro vibes. While it'll be some time before we see more, it definitely looks very promising.



