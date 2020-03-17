Birds of Prey and The Gentlemen being released early on VOD following cinema closures due to COVID-19

Warner Bros. has announced that Birds of Prey and The Gentlemen are coming to VOD (video on demand) services early after cinemas around the world close down due to the spread of COVID-19, known as the coronavirus.

Cathy Yan, the director of Birds of Prey, tweeted just 16 hours earlier: "I would not be opposed to putting Birds of Prey on VOD earlier." She was responding to the news that Universal Studios had decided to release The Hunt, The Invisible Man, and Trolls: World Tour early on VOD services.

Birds of Prey and The Gentlemen will both be available on March 24.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on cinemas. Odeon, Cineworld, and various other UK cinema chains today (March 17) announced that they would cease to operate normal screenings after the government warned against public gatherings. Theatre chains in the United States are expected to follow suit.

Various movie release dates have also been pushed back. First, No Time to Die was moved from its April release window to November later this year. Then came announcements that A Quiet Place 2, Fast 9, Mulan, The New Mutants, and many more blockbusters would be put on hold.

Production on various movies has also been halted, with The Batman and Uncharted among the productions that have ceased. Find out every movie and TV show delayed by the coronavirus.