Bird of Prey actress Margot Robbie talks potential sequel: "I would hope so"

Outside of occasional superhero one-shots, comic book movies are almost always trying to set up something down the line, be it sequels, spin-offs or franchise tie-ins. It could be the same for Birds of Prey, as actress Margot Robbie (who plays Harley Quinn for a second time after coming out swinging in 2016’s Suicide Squad) is open to the idea of a second entry for DC's latest team-up.

Robbie shared possible future plans for Birds of Prey in a recent interview with sister publication SFX magazine. “I would hope so,” she says when asked about a follow-up. “I think it would be amazing if people respond to this film."

"I think the idea is really to set up the idea of the Birds of Prey,” she continues, before hinting at new introductions further down the line: “In the comics, there are tons of different comic book characters that duck in and out of the group. So the point of this is really to open that doorway and to watch the Birds of Prey start to emerge.”

Robbie isn’t done there. She feels that Birds of Prey could open up further opportunities for female superheroes, saying: “My hope with that was that it could kick off a world of these women outside the main DC universe.”

