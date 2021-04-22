Biomutant's latest trailer is a tour of its wonderfully diverse world

Ahead of Biomutant's launch next month, THQ Nordic has unleashed a new trailer showcasing the game's diverse, expansive world.

The entirety of the footage from the new Biomutant world trailer was captured in-game, from the hushed orchestral flourishes to the footage capturing the world, its inhabitants, and their cultures.

If this is your first Biomutant trailer, you might mistakenly assume the open-world adventure game is some sort of zen platformer, but there's actually a separate trailer from last month that demonstrates combat. For a more general look at Biomutant's gameplay, check out this nearly 10-minute trailer from June.

"'And why is it so... quiet... and positive?'" THQ asks rhetorically in the YouTube description for the new trailer. "Because there are too many fast-paced, dark and gritty trailers in this world anyway. We are pretty upbeat people and Biomutant is a colorful game. So zip it and enjoy."

The path to Biomutant's May 25 release date has been a long and winding one, with plenty of bumps in the gravel. It was originally planned to launch back in 2018, but a few unforeseen obstacles, including that whole pandemic thing, delayed it a few years. We spent some time with the third-person RPG in 2017 and came away confused and overwhelmed by its weirdness, but ultimately delighted by its sheer fun factor.

Biomutant is launching May 25 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Nothing's been said of a next-gen version just yet, but it's safe to assume it'll be backwards compatible on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

