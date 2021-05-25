Biomutant tips - 7 things to know before taking on the Worldeaters, Tribes, and Tree of Life

Knowing these Biomutant tips will serve you well as you get stuck into this one-of-a-kind action RPG, because it truly is unlike anything else we've played before. There are three main components to the story – dealing with the Tribes, defeating the Worldeaters, and deciding what to do with the Tree of Life – so even withlut things like side quests and collectibles, there's a lot going on from the off. If you're struggling to tell your Terra-Globuses from your Twing-Twangs and your Porky Puff from your Pling-Plong Booth, keep reading for our seven top Biomutant tips.

1. You can turn down the narration frequency if it's getting irritating

(Image credit: THQ Nordic)

From the second you boot the game up and the main menu comes into shot, you'll hear the dulcet tones of the narrator. He persists throughout the entire gaming, commenting on everything from villages you discover and enemies you kill to translating the NPCs. Thing is, he can get irritating after a while, as can the seemingly nonsensical language and battle cries from friends and foes around you. Head into the settings and you'll find a frequency setting to turn both of these down in the audio section to a level you find manageable.

2. When you have to ally with a tribe at the start, your choice doesn't really matter

(Image credit: THQ Nordic)

We have a dedicated Biomutant tribes guide to this with much more detail about the impact of your choice, so let this tip essentially serve as a TL;DR. You'll be given a choice near the start of the game about which tribe to side with. Without spoiling anything, your decision does not affect much in the gameplay and anything it does impact is outlined on the screen before you make the choice. Don't worry about being unable to reverse your light or dark aura either; the morality system doesn't lock you into one or the other, so it's not as serious a decision as it may imply.

3. It's better to focus on upgrading your elemental resistance instead of finding elemental armor

(Image credit: THQ Nordic)

You'll stumble upon various zones in Biomutant that are filled with an element of one type or another, making them seemingly inaccessible. There are four in total; heat, cold, radiation, and biohazard. Each one has a respective side quest you can embark on to find some armor that gives you 100% protection against these elements, but these quests are often miles away from where you currently are, and the armor itself is very low level. You'll receive enough bio points through playing that it is much simpler to level up your resistance to each one. Plus, when you have 50%+ resistance, you can survive for a significant amount of time in each zone anyway, so don't bother prioritising the armor.

4. Sell your high level gear for cash and scrap the lower stuff for resources

(Image credit: THQ Nordic)

When you have a bunch of unwanted gear that you're not going to use, you have two options of what to do with it: sell it or scrap it. Resources aren't hard to come by in Biomutant, but you don't get given many, so obtaining enough to upgrade and craft weapons to the max level is a serious grind. That's why you're usually better off selling your gear, at least anything that is worth 2,000+, then scrapping things below that amount. It's worth noting that the rarity of the item you're scrapping has seemingly no correlation to the amount of resources you receive in return, nor does it have an effect on the amount of money you'll get for selling it.

5. Once you've got a mount, you can avoid most open-world combat encounters

(Image credit: THQ Nordic)

You don't have to fight every enemy you see in the open world. At least not once you have a mount - you'll be able to ride right past them and they'll lose interest in you after a few seconds. It's handy to know if you just want to reach a certain location or don't need to grind encounters anymore. The only enemies this won't work on are of course the ones hanging around a building you need to get inside or explore, or ones tied to quests.

6. Klonk Bonk and Turtle Strike are by far the best super wung-fu moves

(Image credit: THQ Nordic)

When you activate super wung-fu, you have four attacks; Turtle Strike, Ground Slam, Rapid Shot, and Klonk Bonk. They're all useful, but Klonk Bonk and Turtle Strike are the ones to use in a fight. Klonk Bonk bashes enemies into the ground like whack-a-moles and you can kill a couple of small foes in one super wung-fu period, no matter their health. Turtle Strike on the other hand is great for bigger enemies because it slows down time and allows you to get a load of risk-free punches off that deal serious damage. Alternate between the two depending on the enemy you're facing off against and you'll be sorted.

7. Ki Spark is the best psi-power if you reach 30 light aura

(Image credit: THQ Nordic)

Psi-powers and biogenetics add another dimension to combat but some of them are more frustrating to try and pull off than others (I'm looking at you, Vile Bile). Ki Spark is absolutely brilliant though. You need 30 light aura to unlock it but when you do, you can deal so much damage to multiple enemies at once. If you're focusing on a light aura playthrough, save up your psi-points to unlock Ki Spark as soon as you can.