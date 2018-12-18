Big savings on Lord of the Rings Extended Edition (63% off), Game of Thrones seasons 1-7 (29% off), and Bourne (58% off) Blu-rays

Sound the (lesser known) Deals Horn of Gondor: Amazon’s got a good sale on Blu-rays right now including The Lord of the Rings Extended Edition, Game of Thrones, Star Trek: Discovery, and more. They could make for an ideal stocking-stuffer if you know someone who loves a good TV show or movie. For instance, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy Extended Edition on Blu-ray is $44.49 , saving you 63% ($75). While the theatrical cuts of LotR were excellent, the Extended Editions go one better by throwing in 11 hours of new footage, cut scenes, and documentaries. That’s a whole lot of ‘Rings.

The Hobbit Extended Edition is also on sale - you can get it for $44.49 instead of $59.99. As with The Lord of the Rings, Peter Jackson’s prequels add extra scenes and behind-the-scenes footage as well.

If you prefer your fantasy with a bit more backstabbing, meanwhile, Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-7 on Blu-ray is $113.96 on Amazon instead of $160.99. It’s a good shout if you’d like to rewatch the series in time for the final season next year, although we did see this cheaper over Black Friday.

Finally, Bourne fans have a good deal from Amazon as well. The Bourne Ultimate Collection is $24.99, a reduction of 58%.

There’s plenty of other bargains to get your teeth into; Amazon has reductions on season 1 of Star Trek: Discovery , The Incredibles 2, and Back to the Future .