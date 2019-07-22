Beyond: Two Souls bonus locations guide - where to find all of the hidden collectibles

After being a PlayStation exclusive since its original release back in 2013, Beyond: Two Souls has now made its way on to PC and opened up David Cage's interactive drama to a whole new audience. While controlling Aiden, your spirit companion during the adventure, keep an eye out for hidden wispy-like souls that you can collect to unlock extra bonus content. Once you've found them, you can then take a look at your new items in the "Additional Content" menu.

There are 20 of these bonus items to find overall (plus an extra two for completing the game), and once you discover all of their locations you'll receive the Explorer Trophy for your hard work. Some of them can be downright dastardly in their locations, so we’ve gone ahead and found them all in case you need a hand.

The Experiment

Bonus: Design Pack #1

1: This can be found the office, in the corner of the room, across from the door that leads to the other card room.





The Embassy

Bonus: Beyond Two Souls Trailer

2: This first soul can be found after you sit in the washroom. Once you do, use Aiden and then go to the left of the entrance to the main hall to find this.

Bonus: Design Pack #2

3: When you take Aiden up to the second floor, look near the desk across from the painting to find the soul on the ground there.





First Interview

Bonus: Design Pack #3

4: When you are sitting in the chair with your mother, have Aiden go out into the hall and make a left to find it sitting there.





Hunted

Bonus: Design Pack #4

5: Once you reach the road where the two cops are talking, look behind the barrier behind them to find the soul there.





My Imaginary Friend

Bonus: Design Pack #5

6: When you go outside in the backyard, look to the right of the house and the soul will be next to a bush there.





The Condenser

Bonus: The Casting

7: When you first enter the building, make the first right and then look in a closet to the left of a large table to find it.

Bonus: Design Pack #6

8: When you reach the frozen hallway just before the Condenser, enter the room on the right of the hallway and look for the soul on the ground behind some desks.





Homeless

Bonus: Kara

9: You can find this outside of the camp beside the blue tarp to the left of the exit.

Bonus: Design Pack #7

10: When you are running down the street with Stan to get baby supplies, make a left down the alley where you first ran into Stan and go left around the corner. Behind a dumpster there will be the soul.

