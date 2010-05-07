Best & Worst: John Cusack

A triple threat, as Cusack acts, writes and produces this spiritual sequel to Grosse Pointe Blank that attempts a similar quick-witted satire, but fails almost entirely to capture the same jovial fun.

Cusack is an assassin who is battling his own demons as he is tasked with killing an oil minister. What begins as a well-intentioned farce that takes a dig at the military industry quickly falls apart as its absurdities pile up.

“The people who seem to like the movie think there is more than one kind of way you can laugh,” says Cusack. “Some say, ‘That’s not funny.’ Well, it’s not really meant to be funny. It’s meant to make you laugh, but to make you laugh because you’d rather not cry.” Um, okaaaaaay.