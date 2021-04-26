Youn Yuh-Jung wins Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars 2021

Youn Yuh-Jung has won the Best Supporting Actress award at the 2021 Oscars for her performance in Minari. She beat Maria Bakalova ( Borat Subsequent Moviefilm ), Glenn Close ( Hillbilly Elegy ), Olivia Colman (The Father), and Amanda Seyfried ( Mank ) .

Minari follows a family of South Korean immigrants who try to make it in the rural United States during the '80s and Youn plays Soon-ja, the mother-in-law of Steven Yeun's character Jacob. The movie was up for five other Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Lee Isaac Chung. However, Minari did not win any other categories.

"To the Minari family," she said. "We became a family and most of all, Lee Isaac Chung, without him I couldn't be here. He was our captain and my director so thanks to you."

"How can I win over Glenn Close?" she continued. "We are all the winners... I have just a little bit of luck, I am luckier than you! And also maybe this is American hospitality for the Korean actor? I'm not sure. And thank you to my two boys for making me go out and work."

Youn was favorite to win the category, having won the BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress earlier in the month. Meanwhile, Best Supporting Actor went to Daniel Kaluuya for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah. More surprising were the two main acting categories, which saw Anthony Hopkins win Best Actor and Frances McDormand take home Best Actress.

