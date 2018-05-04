The 20 best Star Wars quotes to practice in front of the mirror with your lightsaber

It’s May the Fourth, aka Star Wars Day! D’you know what that means? It’s time to put on your favourite Star Wars t-shirt and bust out some of the best Star Wars quotes, ready for you to annoy your friends, families, and colleagues.

It’s already one of the most quotable movie franchises ever – and shows no signs of slowing down. From “Do or do not, there is not try” to the misquoted mic drop that was “No, I am your father”, Star Wars quotes have followed us around for decades now. In fact, there’s so many that reducing it down to just 20 was a Death Star-sized task in and of itself.

Everything from 1977’s A New Hope through to 2017’s The Last Jedi has something to say here. There’s put-downs, puns, and plenty more in-between. The movies may be remembered for their Leias and lightsaber battles, but it’s the words that will live longer in the memory. Here to inspire; here to embrace; here to make you laugh and cry in equal measure: these are the best Star Wars quotes from a galaxy far, far away – until the barrage of new Star Wars movies put more words in your mouth, that is.

1. “I find your lack of faith disturbing.” Darth Vader, A New Hope (1977)

2. “That’s no moon. It’s a space station.” Ben Kenobi, A New Hope (1977)

3. “Only a Sith deals in absolutes!” Obi-Wan Kenobi, Revenge of the Sith (2005)

4. “Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger; anger leads to hate; hate leads to suffering.” Yoda, The Phantom Menace (1999)

5. “I’ve got a bad feeling about this.” Every Star Wars movie (1977-2017)

6. “Be careful not to choke on your aspirations.” Darth Vader, Rogue One (2016)

7. “So this is how liberty dies: with thunderous applause.” Padmé, Revenge of the Sith (2005)

8. “Do or do not. There is no try.” Yoda, The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

9. “Luke, you can destroy the Emperor. He has foreseen this. It is your destiny. Join me, and together we can rule the galaxy as father and son.” Darth Vader, The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

10. “Why do I get the feeling you’re going to be the death of me?” Obi-Wan Kenobi, Attack of the Clones (2002)

￼11. “I’m one with the Force. The Force is with me.” Chirrut Îmwe, Rogue One (2016)

12. “Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’re my only hope.” Princess Leia, A New Hope (1977)

13. “Chewie, we’re home.” Han Solo, The Force Awakens (2015)

14. “You are no Vader. You are just a child in a mask.” Snoke, The Last Jedi (2017)

15. “When nine hundred years old you reach, look as good you will not.” Yoda, Return of the Jedi (1983)

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

16. “No, I am your father.” Darth Vader, The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

17. “May the Force be with you.” Most Star Wars movies (1977-2017)

18. “Lost a planet, Master Obi-Wan has. How embarrassing.” Yoda, Attack of the Clones (2002)

19. “And I thought they smelled bad on the outside!” Han Solo, The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

20. “At last we will reveal ourselves to the Jedi. At last we will have revenge.” Darth Maul, The Phantom Menace (1999)