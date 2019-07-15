How you could have built a PC from Prime Day components

***Update: Prime Day has ended, these deals are finished***

Amidst all the Amazon Prime Day game deals , discounts on roughly one bazillion PC parts have also cropped up. So, we've rounded up all the best PC component deals for Amazon Prime Day. You could basically build a whole new system using these parts - and a dang nice one at that - or get some nice upgrades for your current PC.

CPUs

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X CPU | $200 (save $129) at Amazon

Even without its steep discount, this is one of the best price-to-performance CPUs available. We could go on about the eight cores and 16 threads and boost clock potential, but the bottom line is that it's just great. View Deal

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X | $500 (save $400) at Amazon

The Threadripper is the big kahuna of AMD processors. It's a 16-core, 32-thread behemoth built with multitasking in mind. If you're just gaming, it's pretty overkill, but if you really want to push your system to hell and back, now would be the time to buy a Threadripper. View Deal

Intel Core i5-9600k CPU bundle| $424 (save $120) at Amazon

There aren't many Intel CPU standalone deals this Prime Day, but you can get the fantastic i5-9600k with a 1TB Intel 660p SSD and Asus Prime Z390-A motherboard in this bundle. A great starting point for a new build. View Deal

RAM

16GB Ballistix DDR4 3600| $105 (save $47) at Amazon

RAM is selling fast this Prime Day, but you can still get this Ballistix RAM kit for 16GB (2 x 8GB) of high-speed DDR4 3600 (PC4-28800) memory. View Deal

16GB Corsair DDR4 3000 | $60 (save $12) at Amazon

Corsair Vengeance RAM is a classic for a reason. It's fast, stable, and affordable - especially with this discount. Note: this discount shows up at checkout. View Deal

32GB HyperX DDR4 2400 | $136 (save $24) at Amazon

For most applications, 16GB of RAM is plenty comfortable, but the day 32GB becomes the norm isn't far off, and more RAM certainly won't hurt your PC. This $136 bundle gets you a whole lot of good memory for a great price. Note: this discount shows up at checkout. View Deal

SSDs

Samsung 860 1TB SSD | $130 (save $70) at Amazon

Samsung's SSDs are still the gold standard for high-speed SATA storage, and at this price you can't beat the 860. View Deal

Crucial MX500 2TB SSD | $184 (save $66) at Amazon

Crucial is one of the few SSD makers that can rival Samsung, because when it comes to the golden size-to-price ratio, Crucial is hard to beat. This 2TB drive is the king of the trusty MX500 line, and it's in short supply for a reason.

View Deal

WD Black 1TB PCIe SSD | $175 (save $75) at Amazon

For sheer speed, PCIe SSDs are untouchable, and the WD Black is one of the best. If you want the fastest load and install times you can get, this is the drive for you. Go with the New Generation color profile for the best deal. View Deal

WD Black 500GB PCIe SSD | $80 (save $70) at Amazon

If you want WD Black speeds and you don't mind a little less space, you won't find a better SSD for under $100. Go with the Old Generation color profile for the best deal. View Deal

Graphics cards / GPUs

MSI Geforce RTX 2070 8GB | $460 (save $110) at Amazon

MSI makes some of the best graphics cards in the business, and like all of their cards, this RTX 2070 runs quiet and cool. It'll annihilate any game you throw at it at max settings, and it won't turn your room into a sauna. View Deal

PNY GeForce RTX 2080 8GB | $740 (save $110) at Amazon

This PNY 2080 is one of the best 2080 deals available on Prime Day. It's not a massive discount, but $740 is still a great deal for a 2080, and my goodness, all the pretty numbers. It's priced a fair bit more than a 2070, but it's performance is also a fair bit higher. View Deal

Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 Ti | $1,040 (save $260) at Amazon

This card is expensive, but it's also an absolute monster - and I'm not just talking about its form factor. The 2080 Ti is the undisputed king of graphics cards, and this 11GB twin-fan model from Zotac Gaming does the card justice. It's also $40 cheaper on day two of Prime Day!

View Deal

Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 | $610 (save $120) at Amazon

Zotac also has a nice regular 1080 on sale, if you're looking for a slightly less monstrous card. Note: this discount shows up at checkout. View Deal

Motherboards / MOBOs

Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Intel | $145 (save $45) at Amazon

If you're running an Intel CPU, the Z390 Aorus is a great Gigabyte board. It's equal to the AMD X470 in every way that matters, though it is a bit more expensive. View Deal

Gigabyte Z390 Gaming X Intel | $114 (save $32) at Amazon

Another well-built motherboard from Gigabyte, and an especially great price point for its feature set. View Deal

Asus TUF X470 AMD | $99 (save $51) at Amazon

For under $100, this AMD board from Asus is a no-brainer. It's sleek, sturdy, and supports pretty much everything. View Deal

Asus ROG Strix Z390-E Intel | $188 (save $44) at Amazon

Asus also has a great Intel motherboard available on the cheap through Amazon. The Strix line is well-regarded, and for good reason - as long as you don't mind the flashy header. Note: this discount shows up at checkout. View Deal

Cases

Corsair Carbide mid-tower case | $65 (save $25) at Amazon

There aren't too many cases on sale for Prime Day, but we do have a great one. The Corsair Carbide delivers a sleek, simple appearance and a well-featured interior at an affordable price point. Note: this discount shows up at checkout. View Deal

Corsair Crystal mid-tower | $140 (save $50) at Amazon

For a more robust case done up in glass panels, the Corsair Crystal is another great pick. Note: this discount shows up at checkout. View Deal

Thermaltake V200 RGB mid-tower | $52 (save $28) at Amazon

The iconic V200 is another affordable, reliable mid-tower case. It's not the fanciest case around, but it gets the job done. This deal's in limited supply, so act fast. View Deal

Coolers

Corsair Hydro H150i 360mm | $150 (save $40) at Amazon

Corsair's Hydro series is home to some of the finest closed-loop liquid coolers around, and the 360mm 150i is the cream of the crop. It's stable, cool, and even with stock fans it's pretty quiet for its size. A great pickup, especially if you want to overclock. View Deal

Corsair Hydro H100i 240mm | $100 (save $40) at Amazon

If you aren't going to push your CPU to its absolute limits, the 240mm H100i should do you just fine. It's another great cooler with a hefty discount. Note: this discount shows up at checkout. View Deal

Thermaltake Contact Silent | $17 (save $8) at Amazon

Closed-loop liquid coolers are pretty easy to set up nowadays, but if you just want to make a simple but noticeable upgrade to your CPU's stock air cooler, this Thermaltake model will set you right. View Deal

Power supplies / PSUs

Corsair RMX 750W Gold Cert. PSU | $90 (save $40) at Amazon

750 watts is enough for most systems, and this low-noise, Gold-certified, fully modular power supply comes with way more bells and whistles than you'd expect for its price point. Note: this discount shows up at checkout. View Deal

Corsair RMX 850W Gold Cert. | $95 (save $55) at Amazon

For a little more money, this 850 watt Corsair PSU will get you a little juice and a spiffy white shell. You can get it for its sale price now, though it won't be restocked and fulfilled until July 27. View Deal

Monitors

LG 27GL650F-B 27" 1080p 144hz | $250 (save $100) at Amazon

There are a fair few monitor deals this Prime Day, but we wanted to highlight a pair of LG monitors here. With a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms motion blur reduction This 27" panel is one of the best 1080p monitors around, especially at $250. View Deal

LG 34GL750-B 34" 2560x1080 | $380 (save $170) at Amazon

It's a bit pricier, but this curved ultrawide 1080p monitor from LG is a steal. It's a 144Hz G-SYNC model, and with that feature set, $380 is a bargain on an ultrawide like this. View Deal

Mice

Razer DeathAdder Elite | $35 (save $35) at Amazon

The DeathAdder is timeless, and the Elite model makes some nice improvements without muddying the mouse's pleasingly simple form factor. Get one of the best mice ever for half-off. View Deal

Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum | $35 (save $50) at Amazon

With how frequently it gets massive discounts, you'd think the G502 is a hard sell. Quite the opposite - it's one of the best weighted mice around, with a comfortable grip and and intuitive buttons. View Deal

Logitech G903 Lightspeed | $70 (save $80) at Amazon

If you're looking to go wireless, Logitech's G903 is a fantastic choice. At over 50% off, this mouse is downright unmissable. View Deal

Keyboards

Corsair K68 RGB | $70 (save $50) at Amazon

It's hard to beat the Corsair K series, and for $70, the K68 is all but untouchable. This is a comfy, durable, responsive keyboard with smooth Cherry MX Red keys and some pleasing RGB options. View Deal

Corsair K95 Platinum | $125 (save $75) at Amazon

For a slightly fancier keyboard with more macro options, the K95 Platinum is an excellent choice. You can get one with Cherry MX Brown keys for $125, or Cherry MX Speed keys for $110. Note: this discount shows up at checkout. View Deal

Razer Ornata RGB | $60 (save $40) at Amazon

Razer has approximately one million keyboards, but this Ornata deal stands out. Its "mecha-membrane" keys don't feel quite like any Cherry MX switches and can take some getting used to, but once you adjust, the Ornata is a comfortable keyboard indeed. View Deal