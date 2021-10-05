Best pink gaming chairs 2021: all the latest models compared

If you're looking to pop a little color into your stream, work, or simple gaming setup then the best pink gaming chairs can provide not only the design you're looking for but also the durability and comfort that you need as well.

So many gaming aesthetics are driven by dark, moody colors and bright RGB LEDs, so it's no wonder many are looking to softer tones to make their space less foreboding. Plus, pink gaming chairs look great on streams and YouTube, so content creators are flocking to them in droves.

Whether you're after one of the best gaming chairs on the market, or you simply need an ergonomic chair in your favorite color, you'll find all the best pink gaming chairs available right now just below. Not only are we rounding up the chairs with the best features, comfort, and build qualities for their price tags, but you'll also find all the latest deals on them in our breakdown as well.

The best pink gaming chairs available now

The SecretLab Titan Evo 2022 is our favorite gaming chair available right now. That means this is a serious piece of kit, featuring luxury comfort and a range of enticing extra features. A combination of the previous Titan and Omega chairs, the Evo 2022 is the first to come in small, regular, and extra larger variants which means you can configure your pink gaming chair to the perfect dimensions for you.

The new lumbar support cushion can be adjusted outwards, up, and down, and the magnetic headset will also attach to the back at various heights as well. That all means this is an incredibly customizable chair, unlike any we've seen before.

Armrests are fully magnetic which makes for easy installation and replacement, and can be adjusted in four dimensions of movement. Opting for the pink model means you are limited to SecretLab's softweave fabric, but while it's a little pricier than the hybrid leatherette we found it extremely comfortable and excellent at keeping cool during longer sessions.

You've got a choice here between the standard pink model and the SecretLab Titan Evo 2022 D.Va edition. While a little pricier, the latter option is a special edition outfitted with the Overwatch hero's bunny design.

Read more: SecretLab Titan Evo 2022 review

2. Respawn RSP-11 racing gaming chair An ergonomic and well-priced pink gaming chair Seat depth : 28.50" | Seat width : 26.75" | Height : 48.50" - 51.50" | Max weight (lbs): 275 Check Amazon Visit Site Armrests pivot with chair recline Extendable footrest Curved armrest design Seat is a little more narrow than others

The Respawn RSP-110 pink gaming chair offers a competitive $160 price tag at time of writing, with plenty of additional features baked in as well. While not a fully pink gaming chair, this aesthetic is best for those who just need a pop of color rather than going all out with their setup.

There's a 90-155° recline here, with infinite locking positions along the way. While that won't exactly get you horizontal, there's plenty of room to reposition yourself here, with additional comfort in the form of an extendable footrest.

Of course, you're also getting lumbar and headrest cushions, and the padded armrests slope down the front of the chair to provide additional support as well. The seat dimensions are also the largest on this list, which is perfect if you need plenty of room, though the frame itself will only support up to 275lbs of weight which is a little low compared to other 300lbs options available.

3. TS-83 Techni-Sport gaming chair A durable and solid pink gaming chair Seat depth : 25.5" | Seat width : 29.5" | Height : 53" | Max weight (lbs): 300 Check Amazon Visit Site 4D armrest customization Steel frame Memory foam cushioning A little pricey

With a steel frame and memory foam cushions, the TS-83 Techni-Sport pink gaming chair is built for comfort and durability. That's the kind of finish you expect when you pick up a pricier chair and this model certainly isn't cheap. Still, you're getting some excellent premium features in here, like 4D armrests for customization across height, depth, width, and angle, as well as a faux leather material and non-marking casters.

The back reclines up to 150° which is a little restrictive, but will still offer a good level of comfort when laying back, and you're also getting a particularly wide seat here. The actual design exaggerates lighter pink accents throughout the chair with a cool gray base color and black frame and armrests. Plus, it's worth noting that 3% of all sales currently go towards fighting breast cancer as well.

4. Von Racer gaming chair A super cheap pink gaming chair Seat depth : 18.9" | Seat width : 18.1" | Height : 48.8" - 52" | Max weight (lbs): 250 Check Amazon Visit Site One of the cheapest around Extendable footrest Massage pillow Smaller weight capacity Fewer customization options

If you're looking to spend as little as possible, this Von Racer pink gaming chair offers up plenty of extra features and a good sized seat for an excellent price. Usually available for around $129, you're getting a PU leather chair here in a full pink design with white accents around the sides.

Of course, that USB electric massage cushion isn't going to replace your chiropractor, but it's a nice to try extra. The foldable padded footrest, however, is an excellent addition to such a cheap gaming chair. While you might not make the most of it due to the 135° max recline, it's a comfortable feature for watching TV or just relaxing in your chair.

All round, this is a great pink gaming chair for those who don't want to spend the big bucks but still want that racer back design, comfortable cushioning, ergonomic form factor, and a few additional extras thrown in.

5. Ohaho gaming chair A pink gaming chair with full recline Seat depth : 21" | Seat width : 26" | Height : 52" | Max weight (lbs): 300 Check Amazon Visit Site Great price PU leather material 180° recline A little smaller than other chairs

If you're after a pink gaming chair that you can lounge in just as easily as you can stream, then the Ohaho model fits the bill without breaking the bank. There's a full 180° max recline here, which means you'll be able to lie fully back and relax when you're not working or playing. Plus, the extendable footrest that flips out from underneath the chair makes that experience all the more comfortable.

The PU leather design offers up a mostly pink aesthetic with white accents on the sides and a black frame and base. That means you're getting a decent splash of color here.

You're also getting a rocking function in here, with a smooth tilt up to 20° and a more restrictive harder rock limited to 10°. That's a nice feature to see in a pink gaming chair of this price, so if you're looking for the best bang for your buck, this is a real contender.

6. AK Racing California gaming chair A smaller pink gaming chair Seat depth : 17.7" | Seat width : 28" | Height : 45.7" | Max weight (lbs): 150 Check Amazon Visit Site Smaller frame for tight spaces PU leather material High density cold-cured foam More purple than pink

If you're a little short on space, then the AK Racing California model might be for you. The extra small design means it's only really suitable for those up to 5ft 6, but if you're looking for a smaller form factor there are still plenty of features packed in here to make the AK Racing model worth your time.

While technically a little more purple than pink, you're getting a bold, bright color across the whole of the chair, with white accents running along the sides and base. However, that smaller frame belies plenty of comfort and durability through its sophisticated build quality.

There's dense cold-cured foam padding in the main seat cushion for extra comfort during longer sessions, and a heavy-duty steel frame to keep everything in top condition as well. You're also getting 3D armrests with options for adjustment up, down, back, forward, and rotations on the sides.

