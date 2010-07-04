Best of CheatPlanet June/July 28th-2nd RDR multiplayer and Transformers emblems

Still a slow week for games, though next week’s Crackdown 2 should prove to be a solid way to whittle away those long summer days. We’ve got a huge map for the agility/mystery orbs planned in addition toa video guideto help you score all the game’s achievements. In the mean time, hunker down some more with Red Dead Redemption and Transformers.

Red Dead Redemption

If you’ve already beaten Red Dead Redemption you might have decided to check out the game’s multiplayer, which is a markedly more fun affair than GTAIV’s. User “Harro363” submitted a list of all the multiplayer mode’s unlockable weapons and mounts. Note that the “legendary” unlocks require you to level from 1-50 and start over again just like MW2’s prestige ranks. Spend enough time playing online though and you could be riding around on a zebra donkey shooting newbies with a buffalo rifle, which was actually a deleted scene from Blazing Saddles.

Transformers: War for Cybertron

You could go outside and get into adventures with your friendsthis summer, but there’s lots of bugs out there, it’s hot, and there’s a chance you could fall and skin your knee, or worse, tear your hilarious t-shirt with a pic of a Nintendo cart that says “Blow Me” on it. Why not stay inside with your good friends Optimus Prime and Starscream and use our Transformers: War for Cybertron emblems guide to snag all those little icons and get some gamerscore in the process.

And think about it, when you’re telling your grandkids about that magical summer you spent with Bumblebee blowing up evil robots from space, you’ll have 50 extra Gamerscore to back up your story so they don’t think you've gone totally senile.

July 2, 2010