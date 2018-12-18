With the best MMORPGs, you're getting something rather special, and rather unique. Each one builds a vast, living world to explore, but also to experience among hundreds (if not thousands) of other players, which creates a sense of excitement and companionship you won't find in any other genre of game. Whether you're collecting wolf pelts across the various lands of Azeroth in World of Warcraft or flying a spaceship across the stars in EVE Online, MMOs aren't something you play so much as they're something you experience.

With that in mind, we've gathered 25 of the best MMORPGs that you can (and should!) play right now.

25. Riders of Icarus

Available on: PC

In a post-Pokémon Go world, the idea of a monster collecting MMO seems like a no-brainer, and yet it’s still territory that very few online RPGs have properly broached. Riders of Icarus takes the idea of collecting pocket monsters and gives it an interesting twist, making all the creatures you hoard into mounts that are central to character progression.

Mounted combat is understandably a central mechanic, and while it can be difficult to master, especially while flying, it also provides some very satisfying and dramatic moments. And Riders of Icarus is flush with gorgeous, rare gear, and quests that often deviate in pleasant ways from the traditional “fetch 15 rat pelts” MMO mold.

24. Defiance / Defiance 2050

Available on: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PC / PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

The fact that Defiance is any good is practically miraculous. Developing an MMO shooter based on a SyFy original television series sounds like a recipe for disaster, but somehow Trion Worlds was able to deliver an excellent game with a lot of cool hooks. It helps that the world of Defiance is an interesting one, the result of a curious set of circumstances. Earth has been rendered almost unrecognizable by the accidental deployment of alien terraforming technology, and a long war with the aliens responsible has left both sides on the brink of collapse. Factions have splintered off and in many cases aliens and humans have banded together in the desperate struggle for survival.

While SyFy axed the television show back in 2015, the MMO lives on, continuing to succeed on the strength of its combat mechanics, satisfying character progression, and the its absolutely massive armory of weapons and gear. It’s the first MMO we've played that makes shooting guns in PvE feel viable and fun, and it now also includes some surprisingly effective melee weapons.

There are actually two versions of the game: one for previous-gen consoles and PC, simply called "Defiance," and another for PS4, Xbox One, and PC called "Defiance 2050". The newer version has new classes and power trees, but the same world and quests - not enough to be considered a wholly new game, but give it a try if you want to see the world of Defiance through fresh eyes.

23. Black Desert Online

Available on: PC, Xbox One

A Korean MMO that launched in the US behind a lot of fanfare, Black Desert Online was able to mostly deliver on the hype with its snappy action combat and interesting property management elements. Alongside the standard leveling and questing, BDO offers players and guilds the opportunity to become medieval slum lords, buying up buildings and setting their function as residences or crafting repositories, or even taking wholesale control of entire cities.

While some of these mechanics were a bit clumsy or unavailable at launch, BDO is a game that’s taken full advantage of the long lifespan of most MMOs and has continually improved over time. And Microsoft’s reveal at E3 this year that Black Desert will be making an appearance on Xbox One as a console exclusive means more players will be able to get their hands on this sleeper gem.

22. Revelation Online

Available on: PC

Speaking of incredibly pretty looking Eastern MMOs, Revelation Online proves that beauty and substance aren’t mutually exclusive. This Chinese offering that recently made its way west has incredible depth in terms of character creation and development, and a vast, intriguing open world to plumb for loot and secrets.

Revelation Online is also one of a current bumper crop of games that provides the option to choose traditional, tab-targeting style MMO combat or more dynamic action combat. It even offers a third option that’s an intriguing (if somewhat clumsy) blend of both. And with the option to respec your character for free at any point, it’s an easy game to commit some time to without feeling shackled by your choices.

21. Secret Worlds Legends

Available on: PC

Another recent convert to the free to play model, Secret World Legends is a game defined in large part by its setting, which reads like every conspiracy theory crackpots dream come true (or their worst nightmare realized). Secret societies, mythological creatures, and evil cults define a world shrouded by mystery and bursting with supernatural horrors. Propping up the setting and story is some killer sound design, which successfully ratchets up tension and gives the game’s events a sense of sweeping drama.

In fact, one of Secret World Legend’s strongest features is its dedication to storytelling. Instead of the standard MMO trope of letting players queue up a practically unlimited number of quests--which leads to lots of mindless fetching and slaying without any sense of overarching purpose--The Secret World focuses on a tight handful of quests at a time, all with clearly defined objectives. This narrow focus helps emphasize narrative and points a spotlight at the games writing and atmosphere, which is of a fairly uniform high quality.

