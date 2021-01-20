Best curved gaming monitor 2021

Looking at contenders for the best curved gaming monitor is a great way to narrow down your list when seeking to incorporate one of the best gaming monitors into your setup. A curved monitor for gaming feels like it's drawing you into the action and can really heighten immersion and focus as a result. I use one as my main monitor for work and play and I'm not sure I could go back now.

You can treat your search for the best curved gaming monitor much like your search for the best PS5 monitor or the best G-Sync monitor, or any other screen really; think about size, resolution, HDR, panel type, and the speeds you want from a refresh rate and response time. This also goes hand in hand with what games you play: are you mainly a player of fast shooters online? Or do you prefer single-player games and for them to look as beautiful and crisp as they can?

One piece of advice we would offer at this stage is that you will need more desk real estate than you would with regular flat gaming monitors; I've had to adapt my setup a bit to incorporate my AOC curved beast. And that's not just because of the panel itself projecting outward; often the best curved gaming monitors have larger, beefier stands that you need to factor in too. However, when you can - and if you can have two next to each other in a multi-display setup - you will have a real beauty of a gaming display arrangement.

Naturally, you can get curved gaming monitors in all shapes and sizes and you'll see this guide grow and change over time as new entries come to the market (or if we revisit established models that are still worthy of your attention). From ultrawide monsters to perfectly curved 1080p panels, this is a great place to start your search for the best curved gaming monitor for you.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Future/Samsung) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Future/Samsung) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Future/Samsung) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Future/Samsung) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Future/Samsung) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Future/Samsung)

Samsung G7 A top performer for high-refresh 1440p gaming from a trusted name Screen size: 27"; 1000R curve | Panel type: VA | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 2560 x 1440 | Refresh rate: 240Hz | Response time: 1ms | Brightness: 350 nits | Contrast ratio: 2500:1 | Features: G-Sync Compatible, FreeSync Premium, 2x USB 3.0 hub Prime AU $958.01 View at Amazon Gorgeous VA panel Super-fast response Nice design and build quality Pricey Not a true HDR display

The Samsung Odyssey G7 C27G7 has local dimming, adaptive sync, high refresh, HDR, quantum dot technology, and more, and that makes it our favourite curved gaming monitor of the moment.

It's a 27-inch (though a 32-inch model is also available) screen with 1440p resolution and 240Hz refresh for what many would agree absolutely nails the sweet spot in terms of balancing detail with speed and response. While the VA panel technology used here might raise eyebrows due to its traditionally slow pixel response and slightly laggy performance, those concerns are not valid here. Samsung claims 1ms response times and this monitor feels and looks that quick. Elsewhere it also matches IPS panels for colours and adds excellent contrast into the mix for an incredibly compelling package.

As for negatives, they’re limited to a relatively high price tag, and slightly disappointing HDR implementation given the DisplayHDR 600 certification, but all in this is an excellent curved gaming monitor and our favourite right now, as it offers a bit of everything for everyone.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: BenQ) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: BenQ) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: BenQ) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: BenQ)

BenQ EX3203R The best curved gaming monitor at a reasonable price Screen size: 32-inch | Panel type: VA | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 2560x1440 | Response time: 4ms | Refresh rate: 144Hz | Weight: 18 lbs Prime AU $719 View at Amazon Gorgeous curved panel 144Hz refresh rate FreeSync support Lower end of HDR support No G-sync

With the best curved gaming monitors often demanding high-ish price tags, the BenQ EX3203R is a great, more affordable option. We can't classify it as a truly budget screen but it's reasonably priced and worth the investment.

The BenQ EX3203R sports a VA panel that provides good contrast levels, and a high refresh rate. Although it sacrifices slightly in the viewing angle and color production departments, it's a curved screen so it has great viewing direction by default. One of the first monitors I reviewed for GamesRadar, this is a great panel that doesn't ruin the bank balance in one fell swoop.

At 32-inches it does offer more of a one-panel solution to your curved gaming monitor needs, but is certainly one that you should consider whenever it's discounted or in sales. Even though it's a couple of tech rotations old now, it still offers great game visuals, experiences, and performance.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: AOC) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: AOC) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: AOC) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: AOC)

AOC AGON AG352UCG6 Best curved G-Sync monitor Screen size: 35-inch | Panel type: VA | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | Resolution: 3440 x 1440 | Response time: 4ms | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Weight: 26.01 lbs Check Amazon Good price pointpriced Great colours and contrasts Lovely, immersion-increasing panel Hogs desk space

If the best-curved gaming monitor for you is one that offers a really sizeable screen in one hit, then this beauty of an AOC model - or its Black Edition sibling - is for you. Nailing the 1440p sweet spot once more, this curved panel stretches it out ever so slightly to that super-wide, 21:9 ratio, 3440x1440 resolution. And it's successful in doing so too as the AOC Agon AG352UCG6 really enjoys the elegance and picture quality of the middle ground between HD and 4K.

If you're looking to get a single curved monitor for gaming then this is a great choice that can offer an excellent viewing, playing, watching, and user-experience in one package. The VA panel offers a decent 120Hz refresh rate - good for a curved screen - and a good 4ms response time to ensure smoothness of your inputs and the pictures on screen. It also sports G-Sync too, making it an incredibly attractive proposition from the experts at AOC.

However, this is an example of a desk-hogging curved screen as its three-legged stand stretches out wide to support the large body of the monitor - though its black, silver, and red aesthetic will liven up your setup. Curved monitors always seem to pull you in a bit more and the effect is no better than with the AG352UCG6 as a pick for the best curved gaming monitor, thanks to G-Sync offering that extra layer of immersion.

(Image credit: ViewSonic)

ViewSonic VX2768-PC-MHD Curved high-refresh 1080p fun Screen size:: 27-inch | Aspect ratio:: 16:9 | Resolution:: Full HD; 1920x1080 | Brightness:: 250cd/m2 | Response time:: 1ms | Viewing angle:: 178/178 degrees | Contrast ratio:: 3,000:1 Check Amazon Full support for 120Hz refresh High-contrast VA panel Remarkably affordable No HDR support

If you need speed in your curved gaming monitor, then this 27-inch VA panel is a prime candidate. It sports a tight 1500R curve for that immersive, wrap-around feel and offers a great static contrast of 3,000:1, plus punchy colours and good viewing angles. On top of that, the VX2768-PC-MHD offers a speedy 1ms response time.

A big pull of this curved monitor though is that with an HD resolution of 1,920 by 1,080 pixels - as opposed to 4K or even Quad HD resolutions - you can experience incredible fast refresh rates and frame rates. While it might not offer that ridiculously sharp image quality of a 4K-er, for anyone playing fast games, shooters or competitively online, the improved response and buttery smooth frame rates on offer here are undeniable and more important than the pixel count.

There isn't HDR here, but with this price point and a strong steer toward speedy, smooth gaming, this wasn't really on the cards. In short, this monitor represents an awful lot of high-refresh fun for the money and makes a neat, underrated curved gaming monitor contender.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Samsung) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Samsung) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Samsung) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Samsung) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung C27RG5 Best curved G-Sync-compatible monitor Screen size: 27-inch | Panel type: VA | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (at 1500R) | Response time: 4ms | Refresh rate: 240Hz | Weight: 10.14 lbs Prime AU $607.41 View at Amazon Glorious curved panel Quality gaming speeds Only a VA panel

If you're after Samsung's quality and screen-making pedigree in your search for the best curved gaming monitor, but can't quite splash out on those newer models, then this C27 is a really fine candidate.

Being G-Sync compatible - and not fully G-Sync - means you can still get the benefits of Nvidia's screen-smoothing tech but without the bump in the price - a strong start.

But it's also a great looking monitor, and if you're in the market for any form of quality curved screen (or two!) then you can have no concerns about how this one would look on your desk or in your setup. Its speeds are very high-performing too: the C27RG5 offers a terrific 240Hz refresh rate along with a 4ms response time. These speeds on a fine, 1080p curved monitor for gaming, made by Samsung, make for an excellent recipe; it really has all the makings of a great Samsung gaming monitor for anyone (almost).

Extending their expertise in TVs to gaming monitors, Samsung have created a glorious gaming monitor that will enhance your immersion in games very nicely indeed.