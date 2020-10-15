Amazon Prime Day 2020: all the best gaming deals in Australia

UPDATE (15/10/2020 @ 6PM): While Amazon Prime Day in Australia has wrapped up for the year, there's still plenty of chances left to grab your next bargain. If you missed out on what you were chasing during the 66-hour shopping frenzy, Black Friday in Australia is just around the corner, arriving November 27.

It's finally happened: after interminable delays, Amazon Prime Day 2020 went live at midnight on October 13. There was a lot to sift through over the last two days, but the shopping spree isn't over just yet.

While most of the locally available offers have officially ended – although some are sticking around still – there are plenty of deals from Amazon US and Amazon UK to check out. And we might already be pretty spent (get it?), the shopping bonanza continues until 6pm AEDT tonight (October 13).

So, without further ado, below are all the deals still available:

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch (Neon blue and red edition) | AU$399 (usually AU$469.95)

The Nintendo Switch has gone on sale cheaper in Australia, but considering recent shortages it's nice to see this going just under AU$70 under the usual RRP. View Deal

Borderlands Legendary Collection | AU$49.30 AU$58 (usually AU$89.95)

Three giant shooter RPGs for the price of (less than) one? It's a bit of a no-brainer, especially when you consider the replayability. You're also getting bonus Australian accents in Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, which is always good for a laugh. It was available with an additional 15 percent off in checkout yesterday, but now that deal has expired. Still, AU$58 is decent.

BioShock: The Collection | AU$49.30 AU$58 (usually AU$89.95)

One of the most influential first-person shooter series in history comes to the Nintendo Switch, along with its sequel and third instalment. The fact that a looker like BioShock Infinite can run on the humble Switch is a marvel, and these games are great fun on the go. It was available with an additional 15 percent off in checkout yesterday, but now that deal has expired.View Deal

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield | AU$48 (usually AU$79.95)

This is it, folks: the next-gen Pokemon game everyone waited for for years. Now's a good time to pick it up, considering how rarely Nintendo discounts its games to this extent. Whether you're a newcomer to the series or a veteran, you'll get a lot of mileage out of this. It was AU$47 yesterday, but now it's gone back up a whole dollar.View Deal

Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection | AU$39 (usually AU$79.95)

This packages two ye olde Assassin's Creed games: the brilliant Black Flag, which is something of a fan favourite, and the forgotten-but-underrated Rogue. Both feature naval combat, which is why they're so good (naval combat is good). View Deal

PlayStation 4

The Last of Us Part II | AU$48 (usually AU$99.95)

A nice 50 percent discount on what will likely be the most celebrated PlayStation game of 2020. It may not be pleasant walk in the park, but this post-pandemic adventure will stay with you long before the credits roll.View Deal

Red Dead Redemption 2 | AU$38 (usually AU$69.95)

This sprawling western epic is one of the most technically impressive games this console generation. The story will keep you going for around 80 hours, but then you've got the limitless delights of Red Dead Online to sink your teeth into.View Deal

Borderlands 3 | AU$26.99 AU$30.63 (usually AU$49.95)

This addictive loot shooter is often on sale, and just yesterday it was AU$27, but AU$31 is still a good price to snap Borderlands 3 up. It's definitely a reasonable price for a game that'll keep you busy for many dozens of hours (not to mention the ridiculous amount of weapons it has on offer).View Deal

Xbox One

Resident Evil 3 | AU$44 (usually AU$99.95)

It may not have won hearts quite as unanimously as the Resident Evil 2 remake did, but this reimagining of the classic third instalment is a fun enough distraction, and is probably essential if you're a diehard fan of the series.View Deal

Ghost Recon Breakpoint | AU$23 AU$29 (usually AU$49.95)

More than 50 percent off this sprawling tactical third-person shooter, which fared pretty poorly with critics at launch, but has since been given a thorough revamp. If you want tense cooperative shenanigans, it's well worth it at this price. If you'd prefer the Gold Edition, that's currently AU$59, down from AU$69.95.View Deal

Home entertainment

Bose Soundbar 700 | AU$769 AU$975 (usually ~ AU$1200)

The Bose Soundbar 700 features a classy tempered glass top and features Amazon Alexa built-in for easy voice control. Amazon's currently doling it out in either black or white with a considerable 33% discount. If you want a matching subwoofer, the Bose Bass Module 700 is also discounted and also available in black. Update: this isn't as discounted quite as steeply as it was yesterday, but we'll leave it here in case the new discount still tempts you.View Deal

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core | AU$41.55 (usually AU$79)

You can normally pick up these wired entry level cans for around AU$70, but just over AU$40 is much more tempting. They're suitable for Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, with cable audio controls and 40mm directional drivers.View Deal

Yes. Unlike regular sales events, Prime Day deals are reserved for Amazon Prime members. Never been a Prime member before? Then you could always time the free trial period to coincide with the big event, which will give you full access.

Prime membership is actually a great value option though, that you might want to keep anyways. You get faster delivery, exclusive deals, access to the Prime Video streaming service, and more. You can sign up for free trials, monthly subscriptions (quit any time you like), or save a few bucks with a year-long deal if you like.

Do other stores have Prime Day sales in Australia?

Generally, other stores know Prime Day creates a lot of buzz and people save up for the event and are generally in a mood to splash a bit of cash. And unlike Amazon's sale, you don't have to be a paid member to take advantage of the deals at these other stores.

We will of course be keeping an eye on these other stores and bringing you any highlights too. And if any of Amazon's deals are available for less elsewhere, we'll let you know where those thunder-stealing bargains are as well.