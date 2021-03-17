Benedict Cumberbatch to star in World War 2 movie from Colin Treverrow

Benedict Cumberbatch is set to star in War Magician, a new World War II movie from director Colin Treverrow, Deadline reports.

War Magician will tell the unlikely story of Jasper Maskelyne, a British illusionist who used magic to defeat Nazi field marshal Erwin Rommel in World War II. Treverrow's version of events will also feature an international "magic gang" from Africa, Europe, and the Middle East who conspired with Maskelyne and a female military intelligence officer to defeat the Nazis. Based on the book by David Fisher, E. Nicholas Mariani is penning the script.

Treverrow recently wrapped production on Jurassic World 3 after a shoot blighted by Covid outbreaks and delays. Jurassic World: Dominion is the final movie in Treverrow's trilogy, and the sixth installment in the Jurassic Park franchise – it'll see Jurassic Park veterans Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum join Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard to wrap up the movie series.

Meanwhile, Cumberbatch is currently filming the MCU sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in which he reprises the titular role, and he'll also don the superhero cape to help out Peter Parker in Spider-Man 3. Other upcoming projects include The Power of the Dog and the biographical drama The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, but we can next see Cumberbatch on the big screen in the legal drama The Mauritanian alongside Jodie Foster and Shailene Woodley.