Bayonetta 3 "definitely still exists" and is "progressing well" says Nintendo

Bayonetta 3 is still "progressing well" according to Nintendo, despite the worry that the silence from developer Platinum Games has sparked among some fans.

Speaking with GameSpot in a recent interview, Nintendo Treehouse's Bill Trinen, who you've likely seen translating for Shigeru Miyamoto over the years, briefly touched on the status of Bayonetta 3. Following up on a comment from Nintendo Treehouse localization director Nate Bihldorff, who said that the game "definitely still exists", Trinen affirmed that it's coming along and teased that it may be shown again soon.

"I will even go one further and say, not only does it exist, but it's progressing well," Trinen said. "We like to show things when we're ready to show them, and certainly we like to show things when, I think, the developer's ready to show them. We didn't have it here at E3 but stay tuned."

Trinen's comments come just two days after fresh remarks from Bayonetta 3 director Hideki Kamiya , who didn't mince words in dismissing Bayonetta doomsayers. In his curt response to fans asking if the game is dead, Kamiya reshared an earlier interview with VGC where he insisted that it's "safe to expect" new information by the end of the year .

These updates are the latest in a growing line of Bayonetta 3 assurances. We haven't seen the game since its reveal at the 2017 Game Awards – and even then, we really just saw a title card and a snippet of Bayonetta herself – but Platinum's discussed it many times since, especially in the past year.

At the start of the year, Kamiya told Japanese magazine Famitsu that "development is going very well" (according to translations by Gematsu ), and to his credit, that's always been Platinum's message. Later in January, Kamiya said that he's hoping to "give an update during the year."

All of this lines up with Trinen's most recent comments, so there's no reason to believe that Bayonetta 3 is somehow in jeopardy. Just hold out a little longer, Bayonetta fans. Information seems to be coming soon. We're four years in already – what's another few months?