Bayonetta 3 director maintains that new info is coming this year

Yesterday Nintendo held its big E3 2021 Direct, showcasing 40 minutes of new game reveals and footage. Missing from that line up was PlatinumGames's Bayonetta 3, which was first revealed all the way back in December 2017, but we haven't seen anything else from besides that reveal trailer. So when Bayonetta 3 failed to show up yesterday, fans started speculating on Twitter about the state of the sequel.

Bayonetta 3's director, Hideki Kamiya, is not amused by this. "I get why people say, ‘hurry up and release info’ or ‘show us something,’ but reckless remarks like ‘has development stopped?’ or ‘I guess it’s been delayed’, etc. are nothing but annoying public waste," the director said on Twitter (as translated by Kotaku). As ever, the famed PlatinumGames director and producer did not mince words.

However, Kamiya did offer fans a glimmer of hope. At the bottom of a small tweet thread, the director reposted an interview with VGC that he gave earlier this year, where he stated that it was "safe to expect" an update on Bayonetta 3 at some point over the course of 2021. Kamiya resharing this interview signals that he still very much believes in what he said back in January.

Fans are clamouring for any information about Bayonetta 3. Over the past few years, Kamiya has commented sparingly on the sequel, saying in December 2020 that development "is going very well." The absence of Bayonetta 3 from the public eye has become something of a running joke at this point, and there's even been a Twitter account set up that counts the days since Bayonetta 3 was first revealed. The account is now on day 1,287.

Bayonetta 3 notwithstanding, there were some fantastic reveals yesterday during the Nintendo E3 Direct. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel received a fascinating new trailer for the first time since 2019, and Metroid Dread was unveiled as the first new 2D Metroid game in 19 years. The long-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro might not have made an appearance, but it was still a great line up of first and third-party games alike for the console.

