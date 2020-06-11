Batwoman showrunner on Kate Kane: "We'll never erase her"

Batwoman creator Caroline Dries has added some clarification around how season 2 will handle Ruby Rose's exit as Kate Kane and the addition of a new character as Batwoman.

Taking to Twitter in an effort to quell fears over "the 'Bury Your Gays' trope" as it relates to a new character as Batwoman, Dries implied that Kate Kane isn't simply being killed off in season 2, but instead will disappear in a mysterious fashion. Here's the complete statement from Dries on Kate Kane's role in season 2:

"As a lesbian who's been working as a writer for the past fifteen years, I'm well aware of the 'Bury Your Gays' trope and I have no interest in participating in it," said Dries. "That's why it’s important to me as the showrunner to clarify any misinformation out there about Kate Kane and recasting Batwoman.

"Like you, I love Kate Kane — she’s the reason I wanted to do the show. We'll never erase her. In fact, her disappearance will be one of the mysteries of season two. I don't want to give away any of our surprises, but to all our devoted fans, please know that LGBTQ+ justice is at the very core of what Batwoman is and we have no intention of abandoning that."

As for why the Batwoman showrunner decided not to recast Kate Kane and instead move forward with a new Batwoman, Dries spoke during a Q&A at the ATX Festival at Home (via TV Line) about those matters and said the decision was largely made out of respect for "everything that Ruby [Rose] put into the character."

The new character stepping into Batwoman's shoes is called Ryan Wilder, a "likeable, messy, a little goofy, and untamed" former criminal who's inspired by Batwoman to do good.

If you're wondering why Ruby Rose left the role of Kate Kane in the first place, we might just have an answer for you.