Battlefield 2042 trailer shows different eras going head-to-head in Battlefield Portal

A new slice of Battlefield 2042 gameplay from the Battlefield Portal mode has been released by EA.

Earlier today on November 3, EA published a very brief new look at Battlefield 2042's Portal mode over on the official Battlefield YouTube channel. The 90-second gameplay demo begins with a groups of tanks from both Battlefield 1942 and Battlefield 2042 going head to head on the expansive El Alemein map.

Next there's a very brief section on a far smaller map, showing soldiers and vehicles of Battlefield Bad Company 2 going up against near-future soldiers from Battlefield 2042. Finally, it's the soldiers of Battlefield 3's turn to face off against Battlefield 2042's troopers, as two more modern sides clash against one another.

This new Battlefield Portal trailer is a look at how you can customize your own games within the mode itself to pit sides from different eras against one another. Just last month, a leaker claimed that Battlefield 2042's Portal mode would be overhauling classes from past games in the series, in particular Battlefield 1942, to give soldiers from the 20th century a fighting chance against their modern-day counterparts with new abilities.

There's not long until we can get experimenting with the Battlefield Portal mode for ourselves, because Battlefield 2042 is entering early access next week on November 12 across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Anyone who pre-orders the Gold or Ultimate editions of EA DICE's new shooter will get early access, while everyone else will have to wait until the later release date of November 19 to dive into the action.

You can check out our Battlefield 2042 Portal preview for a deeper dive into the inner workings of the new mode.