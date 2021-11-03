Battlefield 2042 PS5 file size has been leaked

The file size for Battlefield 2042 on PS5 has been discovered and it's surprisingly smaller than expected.

Revealed by the @PlayStationSize Twitter account , Battlefield 2042 will supposedly take up 42.389 GB in the US and 42.717GB in the EU. This file size is also apparently without a day one patch, where it is expected to jump up.

Battlefield 2042 is due to release on October 22, 2021 however, as the tweet also mentions, those who pre-ordered the game will get to play it a little early on November 19. If you pre-ordered the Gold or Ultimate versions, however, you get to jump in on November 12. The same goes for Battlefield 2042’s pre-load which starts on November 17 (standard) or November 10 (Gold/Ultimate.)

DICE/EA’s futuristic FPS will also be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X /S, Xbox One, and PC. If you’re wondering what you’ll need in order to play on PC, good news, the Battlefield 2042 PC requirements have already been released. EA has recommended for players to have an NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 100GB of SSD, however, there is also a minimum specs option too.

In other Battlefield 2042 news, EA has just released a new trailer for the upcoming first-person shooter which features a look at the game’s Portal mode. The developer has also recently confirmed that Battlefield 2042 will star a non-binary Specialist in the form of Sundance, who was spotted using They/Them pronounces on their character profile on the Battlefield 2042 website .