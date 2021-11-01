Battlefield 2042 PC trailer reveals uncapped frame rates and Nvidia DLSS tech

A new Battlefield 2042 trailer has revealed a slate of PC-exclusive features for the new shooter through Nvidia.

Just earlier today on November 1, Nvidia debuted a brand new trailer for Battlefield 2042, taking viewers inside the tech of EA DICE's new game. The new trailer makes it clear that the best place to play Battlefield 2042 is on PC, where users can enjoy uncapped frame rates and advanced ray tracing tech.

Additionally, Battlefield 2042 will utilize Nvidia DLSS and Reflex technology. If you recognize the name of the former, that's because it's been used to boost both the frame rate and graphical output of several high-profile games over the last year, including most recently the likes of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, which looks nothing short of astounding when the DLSS tech is enabled.

Nvidia Reflex, however, is all about optimizing latency times. There's no shortage of online games that are often hit by lag spikes, resulting in missed frames and subsequently missed shots, but Nvidia Reflex aims to cut this all out, providing the player with a far smoother experience by complete erasing latency times over PC.

These PC-exclusive features for Battlefield 2042 are impressive, that's for sure. There's not long to go now until EA DICE's new shooter is out in the wild, when the early access period for Gold and Ultimate Edition pre-orders begins next week on November 12, before the full game's general launch goes live the following week on November 19.

