Battlefield 2042 debuts three huge new maps in a multiplayer gameplay trailer

A new Battlefield 2042 has showed off several multiplayer maps scattered across the world.

You can check out the full trailer for Battlefield 2042, which debuted earlier today on October 28. The first map to be unveiled in the trailer is Renewal, which looks like a monumental map encompassing desert sections and high-rise skyscrapers, set within the eastern desert of Egypt.

The second map is called Breakaway, and this time it's taking the action all the way to Antarctica. We can see gunfights taking place atop massive glaciers, before players hook up to ziplines and rapidly descend up to huge oil rigs to continue battling it out against the enemy team.

The final map of the trio is Discarded, which takes place in India. This map looks a little more confined than the previous two, as the player character ducks close-quarters gunfire to blow away a few enemies with a shotgun, before taking to the skies in a chopper to blast enemies atop shipping crates.

Battlefield 2042 is shaping up to be a huge game, and these three new maps shown off in today's trailer are an excellent example of just how big EA DICE's new shooter is going to be. There's not long to go now until the ambitious shooter sequel is finally with us, when Battlefield 2042 arrives next month on November 19, launching across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

A recent Battlefield 2042 leak claims EA DICE might even upgrade Battlefield 1942's classes with new Traits for the extensive Portal mode in the new game.