The Batman’s Barry Keoghan pays tribute to past Joker actors

New Joker actor Barry Keoghan has reacted to the release of The Batman’s deleted scene featuring the Clown Prince of Crime.

Taking to Twitter, Keoghan wrote: "Honestly I am stuck for words but I am very very BLESSED to play this role after the AMAZING AMAZING Actors before me. Here’s my version. Enjoy."

Keoghan follows in the considerable footsteps of the likes of Jack Nicholson (who played Joker/Jack Napier in 1989’s Batman), Cesar Romero in 1966’s Batman series, and Heath Ledger, who redefined the villain with his iconic portrayal in The Dark Knight.

The five-minute deleted scene features Robert Pattinson’s Batman heading to Arkham in a desperate move to catch the Riddler. The clip was unlocked via The Batman’s Rataalada ARG site – thanks to the answers ‘Ha’, ‘Joker’, and ‘Punchline’.

Fans on social media have responded positively to Keoghan’s take on Joker, whose wheezy laugh and scarred face seems to combine the best elements of the supervillain’s cinematic history.

"It’s official, Barry Keoghan easily has the best Joker laugh," one wrote. Another said, "His design is horrifying, very excited to see where it goes."

"Barry Keoghan as Joker is legit one of the best casting choices they could have made. He’s one of the best actors in the world and almost perfect for the role," gushed a fan on Twitter.

No word yet on who The Batman 2 villains will be, though the continual teasing of Joker has us thinking they’ll be at least one wildcard in the pack…

