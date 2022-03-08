Barely half of Elden Ring PC players have beaten the game's first major boss

Elden Ring's first boss is posing problems, particularly for the game's PC players.

Elden Ring is fast becoming From Software's most successful game yet. But despite record numbers of Tarnished taking up arms in The Lands Between, almost half of the game's PC players have yet to triumph over its first major boss.

From Software titles are renowned for pitting players against extremely tough opponents. As reported by TechRadar, the Steam achievements list shows that Godrick, the game's first fully-fledged boss encounter, is proving to be a significant roadblock for Elden Ring's PC players, with just 55% triumphing against him so far. PlayStation fans are faring slightly better, with 64% having currently achieved victory over the formidable foe.

The game's commercial success could be a factor here. Elden Ring is generally considered more accessible than earlier From Software entries like Dark Souls and Sekiro, but it still provides a brutal challenge, particularly if you're brand new to the Soulsbourne mechanics. With even regular enemies posing a real danger to the uninitiated, the statistics could reflect newcomers' struggle as they get acquainted with the From Software formula.

Also, with so much to see in Elden Ring's vast open-world, players may be taking the time to soak in the sights and uncover all of the game's locations, items and secrets rather than hoofing it straight to the boss. This interactive Elden Ring map shows just how much there is to uncover in The Lands Between.

Check out our guide on how to beat Elden Ring's Godrick the Grafted boss fight if you're having difficulty taking down the boss of Stormveil Castle.